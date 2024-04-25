BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man accused of stealing a vehicle from a local buisness

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP)
    A man faces charges after police allege the suspect stole a vehicle from a business in Meaford.

    On April 22, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report that a vehicle was stolen from a business on Stewart Street.

    Officers gathered video footage from a business in the area.

    OPP responded to the incident, conducting patrols and locating the stolen car driving in Meaford.

    Police arrested and charged a 29-year-old from Owen Sound with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of break-in instruments, theft of a motor vehicle over $5000, driving while under suspension, and failing to comply with a probation order.

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

    The Grey Bruce OPP reminds everyone to pocket their keys when not inside their vehicle.

    BREAKING

