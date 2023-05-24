Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged

Police closed a section of Winewood Avenue in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Fri., May 19, 2023, for a collision investigation involving a mobility scooter and SUV. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Police closed a section of Winewood Avenue in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Fri., May 19, 2023, for a collision investigation involving a mobility scooter and SUV. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver