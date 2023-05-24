Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged

A senior has died following a collision involving a mobility scooter and an SUV last week in Gravenhurst.

Police say the crash happened on Friday morning at the Winewood Avenue and Muskoka Road North intersection.

The 82-year-old man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, where police say he later died of his injuries.

A 35-year-old Gravenhurst woman is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Provincial police say no other charges are expected to be laid.