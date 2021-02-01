Advertisement
Man, 60, charged with assault of two snowmobilers
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 1:45PM EST
Ontario provincial police patrol snowmobile trails. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce provincial police charged a 60-year-old man accused of assaulting a couple of snowmobilers riding along a trail in Chatsworth.
Police say the man was hiking on the trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3 and swung a walking stick at the riders as they rode past.
According to police, no one was injured.
As a result, the accused faces two counts of assault with a weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court next month.