BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce provincial police charged a 60-year-old man accused of assaulting a couple of snowmobilers riding along a trail in Chatsworth.

Police say the man was hiking on the trail near Highway 6 and Sideroad 3 and swung a walking stick at the riders as they rode past.

According to police, no one was injured.

As a result, the accused faces two counts of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court next month.