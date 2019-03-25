Featured
Man, 33, charged with second-degree murder in woman's death
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 12:04PM EDT
KIRKLAND LAKE -- Provincial police say a 33-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old woman in northeastern Ontario.
OPP say they were called to a home on Algonquin Avenue in Kirkland Lake on Friday.
They say the body of Brenda Lautaoja was found at the scene.
Troy Lautaoja has been charged with second-degree murder.
He's been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on Monday.
Police did not say whether the victim and suspect are related.