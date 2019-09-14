

Staff, CTV Barrie





A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught driving 93kms/h over the speed limit.

Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on Airport Road in Mulmur, west of New Tecumseth.

According to police, they clocked the driver travelling 173km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

The driver was charged with excessive speed, his license has been suspended, and his car was impounded.