Man, 23, clocked driving double the speed limit in Mulmur
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:31PM EDT
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught driving 93kms/h over the speed limit.
Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday on Airport Road in Mulmur, west of New Tecumseth.
According to police, they clocked the driver travelling 173km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.
The driver was charged with excessive speed, his license has been suspended, and his car was impounded.