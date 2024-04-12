BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man, 19, charged in Barrie sexual assault case involving online dating app

    Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in Barrie in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving an online dating app.

    According to police, the suspect used the app to meet two women and then allegedly assaulted them while armed with a firearm after an in person meeting.

    Earlier this month, on April 3, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Loggers Run near Essa Road and arrested the accused.

    He was taken into police custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Barrie next week.

    Police say they are concerned that other women may have had similar experiences with the accused and encourage those who have to contact investigators at 705-725-7025 ext. 2931 or 2932.

    A court-imposed publication ban prevents the police service from divulging any further details on the investigation.

