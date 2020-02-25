BARRIE -- With some construction paper, markers and messages of hope, one Barrie City Councillor is on a mission to support those struggling with addiction with homemade 'Get Well' cards.

Natalie Harris says it's a simple idea that can have an enormous effect.

"Recovery is possible," she writes.

The project has managed to receive attention at the national level after months of sharing it with local schools, businesses and social media.

On Wednesday, 120 MPs will make similar cards at Parliament Hill that will be delivered to those in crisis across Canada.

Harris had admitted to battling her own addiction after she was diagnosed with PTSD while working as a paramedic.

"I remember when I was in treatment myself years ago, I always thought 'wouldn't it be so nice to get a get well card if you were in here?'"

Barrie-Innisfil MP and former firefighter John Brassard backs the project. "It's extremely important," Brassard declares. "These types of messages of support coming from the leaders in this country, to let people know that they are not alone."

To date, hundreds of the Get Well cards have been delivered to local shelters, hospitals and treatment centres as Harris continues her mission to spread encouragement.