BARRIE -- The local health unit is reporting a troubling trend in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health unit's top doc says that while cases are decreasing in other parts of the province, in Simcoe Muskoka, they consistently fluctuate.

"I'm a little concerned it's actually starting to go in the wrong direction," said Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner.

In the past 24 hours, the SMDHU has confirmed five new cases.

"It's not declining. It's continuing on. I think it's fair to say that we're still on a plateau, still not starting to come off."

As businesses begin to reopen and the warm weather arrives, Dr. Gardner advises the public to continue physical distancing and taking safety precautions.

Health officials confirmed a man in his 80s living at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie is the most recent victim of COVID-19.

The death toll in the region now sits at 30, more than half of which were people living in long-term care or retirement homes.

Dr. Gardner said it's clear that even though the majority of confirmed cases are among a 34 to 64 age group, it's our senior community who are most at risk of the virus becoming deadly.

"There are many things in place, but the vulnerability remains," said Dr. Gardner. "It seems to be very much the nature of this virus. That is, [it] can fairly easily get into the facility, and then be very harmful to the residents."