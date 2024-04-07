Local firefighters skate to raise money for mental health

Local firefighters came together this weekend for the second annual Ishkode Cup to raise money for a good cause.

Over 100 firefighters from Orillia, Rama, Ramara, Oro-Medonte, Tay, and Severn Townships participated in the hockey tournament held at the Chippewas of Rama First Nation's Mnjikaning Arena Sports Ki (MASK).

The money raised goes towards #Ivegotyourback911, a charity that supports front-line workers and first responder mental health units.

The event looked to surpass last year's fundraising goal of $5000.

The tournament also collected food donations for the Rama Food Distribution program and the Sharing Place Food Centre.