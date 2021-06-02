BARRIE, ONT. -- Glowing Hearts Charity in Simcoe County is looking to fill hundreds of backpacks for students in need.

The organization needs school supplies and backpacks for at least 150 Simcoe County children by mid-August.

Over 18,585 children and youth in Simcoe County are vulnerable to poverty, according to the charity.

While 150 backpacks is a drop in the bucket compared to the need, it will make a huge difference to the children who will receive them.

Retail surveys show parents spend on average $500 on back-to-school shopping.

To donate to Glowing Hearts Charity, get involved or suggest a child for the program, click here.