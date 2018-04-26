

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Liberals have chosen its candidate for the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Jeff Kerk accepted the nomination on Wednesday night. He says his three priorities are the economy, healthcare, and the environment.

Kerk will go up against PC candidate Doug Downey, Dan Janssen of the NDP, and Keenan Aylwin of the Ontario Green Party.

The provincial election takes place on June 7.