Ontario PC Leader, Doug Ford has appointed Doug Downey as the candidate for the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Downey is a lawyer based in Orillia and has served as a Progressive Conservative organizer in Simcoe County for a number of years.

“Things have moved quickly in the last 24 hours and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be the candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte and hold the Liberals to account,” Downey told CTV News.

This announcement comes a day after local Tories expressed concerns that the party would parachute someone into the riding instead of holding an open nomination.

Former Simcoe-North MPP Garfield Dunlop had intended to run in the riding and filed his nomination paperwork three weeks ago.

Dunlop said he never heard a response from the party and felt as if the party was trying to stop him from running because of his connection to former party leader Patrick Brown.

Dunlop told CTV News that he received a phone call from Doug Ford on Saturday and will support the party’s decision.

He added that his focus will shift to his daughter, Jill Dunlop’s campaign in Simcoe North.

Downey was one of elven appointed candidates the party announced Satuday.