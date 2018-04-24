

CTV Barrie





The NDP has chosen its candidate for the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

At a meeting on Monday night, the NDP riding association selected Dan Janssen as its candidate for the riding.

Janssen has lived in the Barrie area for most of his life and has worked for 17 years loading aircrafts at Air Canada. He's described as a worker's advocate, and an active union member.

He is also involved with the Barrie and District Labour Council. Janssen says the party represents his core values of helping and lifting people up, and leveling the playing field.

Progressive Conservative candidate Doug Downey and Green Party candidate Keenan Aylwin are also in the running.

Ontario’s general election happens on June 7.