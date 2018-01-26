In a world where the wheels of justice often turn slowly, the courtroom of public opinion is much quicker to convict.

As soon as the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Patrick Brown, his inner team quit. A last minute news conference was held, and Brown condemned the claims, but within hours he stepped down as Progressive Conservative leader.

“We pre-judge people, we hear an allegation, we cast somebody off the planet, and we don't give them a fair shake, says legal expert Ari Goldkind.

He says these anonymous allegations will never be brought to a courtroom.

“No police person will ever lay a charge here. They cannot sue him for anything because he's not done anything. He can also not sue them. Why? Because I think they are actually telling the truth of their claim.”

Goldkind says Brown has to be the first person to fight back, adding that most reasonable, well-informed people would support him.

“The growing trend has to, at some point, face backlash. I can think of no better story than the Patrick Brown one,” he says.

“I would say don't spend a dollar on a lawyer, or a PR person. Be the first person that the mob is kicking off the planet, to actually fight back. Don't turtle, be the leader that you've always said you are. Stand up and answer every question.”

Some people in the Barrie area are still on Brown’s side.

“We're supposed to be innocent until if, if, and I say if in a big word, if we are found guilty. And it just seems like everyone is thinking guilty. I certainly don't. I stand by you, Patrick Brown,” one person said.

“It all seems like they have jumped on the bandwagon to crucify him, so they better well be right,” another Barrie resident added.

Goldkind says in his opinion, Brown now has a rare opportunity.

“He's faced with an opportunity. Does he turtle, does he disappear does he become a coward when he really hasn't done anything? Or does he come up and take the heat, answer the questions and rehabilitate and image that two anonymous hidden accusers have destroyed?”

Brown’s accusers haven’t filed official complaints with police.