Patrick Brown’s sister is speaking out about the sexual misconduct allegations brought against him, calling them a “political hit.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Stephanie Brown said the allegations against Brown are “completely false”.

“What happened to my brother was disgusting. And make no mistake, he is the victim,” she said in the post.

She says the allegations made by the two women are politically motivated, adding that she knows them to be untrue.

“Applauding accusers who remain nameless ghosts to bolster political capitol- pathetic. My brother is the kindest person I have ever known- he has always worked tirelessly to help people. He did not deserve this.”

In an exclusive interview with CTV News, two women accused Brown of sexual misconduct at this Barrie home.

The allegations haven’t been tested in court and no official complaint has been filed to police.

Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod said Friday she flagged rumours about Brown to his campaign team weeks before he stepped down, though she would not specify who she spoke to.

MacLeod said she passed along information about Brown "two or three times" as recently as December.

"There's been a lot of speculation and people have heard a lot of different things throughout a period of time. So, there were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard," she said.

MacLeod said she was told the allegations were unfounded.

She would not elaborate on the nature of the allegations but said they were "similar" to those brought forward this week.

The party could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Several key members of Brown's staff resigned as the allegations against him surfaced, saying they did not approve of how he handled the situation. MacLeod said in a tweet those who resigned were not the people she had spoken to about Brown.

With files from The Canadian Press.