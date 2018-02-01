

CTV Barrie





After a lengthy hearing with the Ontario Municipal Board, a large gravel pit will be built in Adjala-Tosorontio.

In 2016, town council approved a plan to build a 73-hectare gravel pit, but many residents said it would negatively impact the environment, wildlife and local businesses.

They took the matter to the OMB and on Wednesday, the board dismissed their appeal after concluding the evidence didn't support the residents’ concerns.

Mayor Mary Small Brett said it was a difficult process, saying council went above and beyond to ensure concerns would be properly addressed.

She says the OMB decision reinforces that council made the right decision.