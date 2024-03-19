BARRIE
Barrie

    • Lamborghini impounded, driver charged in Barrie's south end

    A Lamborghini sits in a Barrie parking lot. March 19, 2024. (Source: OPP) A Lamborghini sits in a Barrie parking lot. March 19, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Driving erratically in a bright yellow car is one way to draw police attention.

    A 40-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police say he was driving recklessly in a Lamborghini on Big Bay Point Road.

    Provincial police charged the Barrie man with stunt driving, driving without insurance, unauthorized plates, not having a permit, and resisting a peace officer.

    In addition to those charges, he faces a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day driving suspension.

