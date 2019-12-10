Keswick man among four people charged with construction fraud
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 1:14PM EST
A Ontario Provincial Police badge can be seen in this undated file image.
TORONTO -- Police charged four people after a long investigation into allegations of construction fraud.
Ontario Provincial Police say they began looking into complaints in July 2014 related to the construction of solar projects in three regions across Ontario by Clarida Construction and Maintenance.
Four men, including one Keswick man, face charges of fraud over five-thousand-dollars and one count each of providing a false statement.
All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court next month.