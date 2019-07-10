

CTV Barrie





The OPP is holding a child passenger safety clinic to help educate those who drive with young children.

Officers will assist with installation and give recommendations on the use of child safety seats.

The clinic is by appointment only. It will be held at the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 3028 Highway 35 on Sun., July 21 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

To book an appointment call 705-324-6741, send an e-mail or drop by the detachment. An officer will contact participants with a scheduled time.