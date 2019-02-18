

CTV Barrie





Eat Smart Brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad bag kits have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall on products with a best before date of February 16, 2019.

The affected products were sold in the 340-gram packages.

Anyone who bought these salad kits is advised to either return them to the store of purchase or throw them out.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the product.