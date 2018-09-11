

CTV Barrie





James Garthwaite, 25, will be sentenced next month after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of Dana Camber.

Dana Camber was shot in the abdomen with a shotgun in her Kozlov Street apartment building on March 14, 2017.

The Crown is asking for Garthwaite to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars. During a sentencing hearing in August, the crown attorney described the incident as “the senseless, unprovoked death of Dana Camber.”

The Crown went on to say, “This was not a spur of the moment shooting of Ms. Camber. He wanted revenge. Mr. Garthwaite formed a plan to get his money back. He armed himself with a sawed-off shotgun.

Garthwaite’s defense lawyer claimed Camber was not the intended target. He also said “it was an accident in the sense that nobody intended for someone to be shot or killed.”

Garthwaite is the last of three men initially charged in the death of Camber.

Sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Barrie courthous.