

CTV Barrie





Three men charged in the death of 50-year-old Dana Camber have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

James Garthwaite, Greg Keays and David Glover were all charged with first-degree murder.

Camber was fatally shot in the abdomen with a shotgun in her Kozlov Street apartment building on March 14, 2017.

Garthwaite pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, but did plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter on June 29.

He will be sentenced on August 2nd.

Both Keays and Glover pleaded guilty to accessory to murder at separate court appearances last month.

Both men were given credit for time served during pre-trial custody.

They were each given suspended sentences and two years’ probation.