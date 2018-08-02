Sentencing began on Thursday in a Barrie courtroom for 25-year-old James Garthwaite, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of Dana Camber.

The Crown Attorney is asking he be sentenced to 14 years behind bars for what she described as, “the senseless, unprovoked death of Dana Camber.”

The Crown went on to say, “This was not a spur of the moment shooting of Ms. Camber. He wanted revenge. Mr. Garthwaite formed a plan to get his money back. He armed himself with a sawed-off shotgun.”

Garthwaite’s defense lawyer claimed Camber was not the intended target. He also said “it was an accident in the sense that nobody intended for someone to be shot or killed.”

Camber’s friends and family were in the courtroom and had the opportunity to speak.

A long-time friend of Camber said she was a loving and kind woman who didn’t deserve this.

“She was a great person,” said Jennifer Davidson.

Garthwaite is the last of three men initially charged in the death of Camber.

Gregory Keays of Innisfil and David Glover of Barrie both pleaded guilty last month to accessory to murder charges. They were both credited for time served and probation.

Garthwaite addressed the court with his grandparents, sister and girlfriend in the room.

“I am ashamed to be here because a woman has lost her life. I would like to apologize to the court and most of all to the family of Ms. Camber.” Garthwaite said it was an accident that will haunt him for the rest of his life.

Garthwaite is expected to be sentenced in September in a Newmarket courtroom.