It's the end of an era for Angus Roy.

"I would like to thank the Baycats organization for giving me the opportunity in the game I love. I have met some wonderful people over my time with the Baycats, and for that, I am forever grateful."

The Barrie Baycats general and field manager is leaving the diamond and hanging up his hat after 17 strong years with the club.

It's been a run that he says he never could have predicted.

"If you would have told me back in 2002, when I signed up to be a pitcher with the Baycats, if you would have told we where we are today, I would have told you that you were lying."

Roy was a star pitcher in university before joining with the Baycats. He quickly "dominated the Intercounty Baseball League as IBL Pitcher of the year in 2005 and 2006," states the club's website.

The father of three is on the Top 100 IBL Players of All-time and an All-Star who led the Baycats to 10 championship final appearances in 11 years. He was named Manager of the Year in 2007 and again in 2017.

Once the Baycats announced Roy's decision to resign online, he says he was flooded with well-wishes.

"It's really overwhelming. My phone just went berserk."

When asked about his favourite memory from his time with the organization, instead of reflecting on his own accomplishments, Roy thanked those who helped him along the way.

"I can't pin it to one," he says as the tears begin to well. "The guys, the organization, the fans," he pauses and takes a deep breath. "Stuff like that... can't pin it to one. No chance."

Roy is a Barrie North Collegiate teacher and has dedicated his life to education and baseball. He says it's the right time to walk away from the home plate to spend summer nights and weekends with family.

"I used to think it was about the baseball, and I used to think baseball - on the field stuff - was most important. Then after, you realize that it's more about the people."

"Angus is a class act and a champion in so many ways," Baycats President David Mills stated.

"My wife and my kids told me to do what I wanted to do," Roy said of his decision. "I did. I wanted to be with them more."

- With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides