GRAVENHURST, ONT. -- The campaign-style stops are underway in Ontario.

On Tuesday, Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner made a stop in Gravenhurst, Ont., to promote a candidate ahead of next year's election.

Although, in recent weeks, with an elected federal Green Party member leaving the party along with layoffs and calls for leader Annamie Paul to step down, it was top of mind for many.

"It's an unfortunate distraction," said Schreiner on Tuesday when asked about the recent controversy.

Schreiner told CTV News that if a federal election is called, he will support Paul and hopes issues within the party can be resolved soon.

"I have a good relationship with most members of the Green Party of Canada, and what I've been encouraging them to do is reconcile your differences and get behind Annamie Paul to lead the Party into the next election," said Schreiner.

On Tuesday, Schreiner focused his attention on long-time Ontario Green Party candidate Matt Richter who spoke to the crowd of supporters sitting underneath a picnic area at Lions Pavillon.

"I'm here to promote Matt Richter, who is a fantastic candidate," said Schreiner.

Schreiner said Richter would help the Greens fight against climate change and look to solve the affordable housing issue in the region.

"Affordable housing is an issue that is front and centre," said Richter.

Richter looks to join Schreiner in tackling rent control rules and investing provincial dollars into more affordable housing options.

"We have a housing affordability crisis in Ontario, especially here in Muskoka," said Schreiner.

According to his office, Schreiner will continue making rounds to different ridings with a stop in Dufferin-Caledon on Wednesday promoting local candidate Laura Campbell.