'It has been a privilege to serve:' Orillia fire chief retiring
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:28PM EST
After 33-years of service, Orillia’s fire chief announced he will retire later this year.
Chief Ralph Dominelli began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the city of Orillia in 1986.
After a short time with the Toronto Fire Service, Dominelli returned to Orillia as a full-time firefighter in 1993.
He rose through the ranks over the years and eventually became chief in 2008.
“Chief Dominelli’s successful career is a huge achievement,” said Mayor Steve Clarke in a statement.
Chief Dominelli stated on Monday that it has been a privilege to serve with the department. “I am proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved, and I know the Orillia Fire Department will continue to provide the most efficient and effective service to the Orillia community.”
Chief Dominelli’s will retire effective April 30.