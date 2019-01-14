

CTV Barrie





After 33-years of service, Orillia’s fire chief announced he will retire later this year.

Chief Ralph Dominelli began his career as a volunteer firefighter with the city of Orillia in 1986.

After a short time with the Toronto Fire Service, Dominelli returned to Orillia as a full-time firefighter in 1993.

He rose through the ranks over the years and eventually became chief in 2008.

“Chief Dominelli’s successful career is a huge achievement,” said Mayor Steve Clarke in a statement.

Chief Dominelli stated on Monday that it has been a privilege to serve with the department. “I am proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved, and I know the Orillia Fire Department will continue to provide the most efficient and effective service to the Orillia community.”

Chief Dominelli’s will retire effective April 30.