BARRIE -- Two people were arrested for allegedly shoplifting around $4,100 worth of items from several businesses in Huntsville.

A Polish man and Brampton woman were spotted walking out of a local business on King William Street with a heavy black bag, police say.

The two got in a car and drove about three kilometres until they were stopped by the Huntsville OPP on Capstone Lane.

The pair was charged with theft, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say they will continue to investigate any suspicious activity in Huntsville and ask anyone with information about the two to contact them.