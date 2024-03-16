Investigation underway after two-vehicle crash in Severn Township

OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township on Friday.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of Highway 12 and Vasey Road at 4:45 p.m.

Police say two people were transported to hospital following the crash, which resulted in one vehicle colliding with a traffic light pole.

OPP is asking anyone with information into the crash to contact the Orillia OPP detachment or crime stoppers.

The investigation continues.