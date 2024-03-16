BARRIE
Barrie

    • Investigation underway after two-vehicle crash in Severn Township

    Two-vehicle crash in Severn Township, on Fri, March 15, 2024 (Courtesy/ OPP Central Region) Two-vehicle crash in Severn Township, on Fri, March 15, 2024 (Courtesy/ OPP Central Region)
    OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Severn Township on Friday.

    According to police, the crash happened in the area of Highway 12 and Vasey Road at 4:45 p.m.

    Police say two people were transported to hospital following the crash, which resulted in one vehicle colliding with a traffic light pole.

    OPP is asking anyone with information into the crash to contact the Orillia OPP detachment or crime stoppers.

    The investigation continues.

