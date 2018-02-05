

CTV Barrie





Police are continuing to search for an Innisfil man who is accused of being a Canadian mobster and a fentanyl dealer.

Interpol has issued a red notice in the search for Wojciech Grzesiowski. He is one of more than a dozen suspects wanted in a major RCMP investigation into organized crime and fentanyl trafficking.

In a November bust, nine people were arrested while five others were being sought on Canada-wide warrants. Grzesiowski, 40, is the only suspect still not arrested.

RCMP were able to seize six kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, more than 20 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cigarettes in that bust.

Grzesiowski is wanted for trafficking and instructing the commission of offences for a crime organization.