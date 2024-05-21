'Fishy situation': Police recover large quantity of stolen fishing equipment

Individuals lured themselves into a stolen property bust after a large quantity of fishing equipment was recovered from a Southern Georgian Bay cottage property.

Over the Victoria Day long weekend, OPP officers on the Marine Patrol checked a total of 45 vessels during their 46-hour on-water patrol.

During their visit to several marinas, they conducted inspections of six waterfront cottages.

One of the property checks led them to an alleged cottage break-in near Port Severn, Ont., where police recovered numerous fishing items, including fishing rods, tackle boxes, fishing lures, and fake fish bait.

Police say the break-and-enter occurred sometime between May 9 and 16.

The large quantity of fishing equipment is intended to catch musky fish species.

The weekend patrol marine officers also checked 28 vessels over 35 hours and informed six operators about minor marine-related infractions during their weekend patrol.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.