BARRIE, ONT. -- The hot and muggy temperatures persist in Central Ontario Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

As the heat warning remains in effect for much of Simcoe County down to the GTA, the daytime temperatures are expected to soar between 30 to 32 C, with the humidex making it feel like a sweltering 38 to 41 degrees.

Environment Canada says that the humidity can cause poor air quality, so staying hydrated and keeping cool is essential in weather conditions like this.

The weather agency says the hot, humid conditions are expected to last until Thursday, with a cool down expected by Friday.

A cool front is expected to bring some relief on Friday, with a high of 23 C.