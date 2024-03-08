Innisfil man faces 115+ charges in firearms investigation he calls 'circumstantial'

Diosdada 'Sunny' Lagman made a virtual court appearance on Friday, charged with more than 115 offences stemming from a police firearms investigation.

Investigators searched his Hunter Street residence in Innisfil on Tuesday and alleged officers seized 20 guns, roughly 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and various prohibited devices, including high-capacity magazines.

Lagman, 52, faces dozens of criminal code offences, including uttering threats to cause death and firearms trafficking.

CTV News has learned that the accused runs a small contracting company, Lagman Construction and Renovations, out of his Hunter Street home.

South Simcoe police say the investigation was launched late last month after they got a tip regarding a suspect believed to be purchasing and trafficking firearms without a licence.

"The information we have is that he is claiming to be a gunsmith of some sort," said South Simcoe police Staff Sgt. Dave Caccia in a Thursday interview with CTV News.

During Friday's bail proceedings, Lagman told the court, "I've never been in trouble," adding, "I don't care if you guys put an ankle bracelet on me or anything like that," and explained to the court that he needs to take care of payroll for his 25 employees, and said his business contributes half a million to a million dollars a year in revenue for the community.

The Crown seeks Lagman's detention, classifying the allegations as "an intense serious violent crime matter," adding Lagman requires a special bail hearing.

Lagman then told the open court all of the charges were circumstantial, which is when a defence lawyer in attendance and the Justice of the Peace warned him to stop talking to avoid any statements made on the record from being used against him.

Lagman was advised to hire a lawyer.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.

Lagman is scheduled to have his next court appearance, virtually from jail in Penetanguishene, on Monday.