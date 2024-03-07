BARRIE
    • Police raid uncovers cache of firearms in Innisfil, Ont., man faces 115+ charges

    Police display firearms allegedly seized during a raid at a home in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., March 5, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police) Police display firearms allegedly seized during a raid at a home in Innisfil, Ont., on Tues., March 5, 2024. (Source: South Simcoe Police)
    An Innisfil, Ont., man faces more than 115 charges after police raided a home south of Barrie following information about a suspect believed to be purchasing and trafficking firearms.

    Investigators executed a search warrant at a Hunter Street residence in the area of Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil on Tuesday. 

    Officers allegedly seized 20 firearms, roughly 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and various prohibited devices, including high-capacity magazines.

    Diosdada 'Sunny' Lagman, 52, was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.

    The accused is charged with dozens of criminal code offences, including uttering threats to cause death, unauthorized possession of firearms, firearms trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    They ask anyone with information related to the case to contact the detective at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 extension 1027, or via email.

