Innisfil man clocked driving 57km/h over the speed limit in Angus, police say
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 1:06PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 1:13PM EDT
BARRIE -- An Innisfil man is facing stunt driving charges after provincial police say they clocked him driving 57km/h over the speed limit in Angus Sunday morning.
According to police, the 57-year-old was travelling westbound on Mill Street in the area of Brentwood Road around 9 a.m. when a police radar confirmed he was going 117km/h in a 60km/h zone.
His vehicle has been impounded, and his license suspended for a week.
The accused will answer to the charges in court on November 12.