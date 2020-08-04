BARRIE -- An Innisfil man is facing stunt driving charges after provincial police say they clocked him driving 57km/h over the speed limit in Angus Sunday morning.

According to police, the 57-year-old was travelling westbound on Mill Street in the area of Brentwood Road around 9 a.m. when a police radar confirmed he was going 117km/h in a 60km/h zone.

His vehicle has been impounded, and his license suspended for a week.

The accused will answer to the charges in court on November 12.