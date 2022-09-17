Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
“On-demand transit is becoming anticipated even in larger centres now,” said Mayor Lynn Dollin. “This is something we’ve done before our time, but we want to keep improving our options for everyone in Innisfil.”
Last week council gave the green light for two new micro-mobility pilot projects in the community.
Both are run by Steer Technologies, formerly known as Facedrive.
“Council approved the opportunity to enhance some of the busier times we have with our transit,” said Dollin.
The first pilot will see a three-month fixed route e-shuttle using two Tesla model 3s between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
It will run along Innisfil Beach Road to the Barrie South GO station at the cost of three dollars.
“It will paint us a picture that if there was a bus or hired vehicle in Innisfil in the future what the level of demand for that would be,” said Paul Pentikainen, the town’s senior policy planner.
The second pilot project is a 12-month e-carsharing pilot.
It will allow residents to essentially rent one of two Tesla Model 3s through an app.
“The pilot will adjust according to how we need it,” said Dollin. “That’s one of the great things about Innisfil and why many companies are looking to partner and try pilots with us, is because we are very agile.”
The goal is to use the data collected to help the town develop its transit master plan.
A survey will also be available to residents throughout the process.
“It provides the next stage in the evolution as we provide other mobility options what the demand is for these other mobility options as they are introduced in Innisfil,” said Pentikainen.
The town says more information around cost and the specifics on how the e-carsharing will work will be released before both pilots are expected to launch this fall.
