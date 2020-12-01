BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 38 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, for a total of 131 since Sunday.

There are currently 267 active cases across the region listed by the health unit.

The numbers released Tuesday show eight positive cases in Barrie and Bradford, six in New Tecumseth, four in Orillia, and the remaining in Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Severn, Wasaga Beach, and two locations pending.

The Simcoe County Catholic and public school boards have 18 schools listed with COVID-19 cases, including three Barrie schools added Tuesday.

COVID-19 Case School Tracker

On Monday, the health unit reported all seniors' homes outbreaks were over for the first time since mid-August, but in the last 24 hours, Simcoe Manor in Beeton was added back to the list.

A staff member with no virus symptoms tested positive, putting the facility back in outbreak status. The county said the infected employee was cohorted to the Essa Unit of the building and passed the daily screening.

"This is disappointing news after declaring the outbreak over last week; however, we are pleased that this case was detected early, and due to our cohorting procedures, the health unit has only placed the Essa Care Unit in outbreak," the county added.

Meanwhile, the Ford government unveiled its plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"Collaborating with industry experts in health care and logistics will be key to ensuring we are prepared by December 31 for the first phase of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, when they are available," said Health Minister Christine Elliott.

"This is a massive undertaking, and here in Ontario, we are fortunate to have the health, industry and logistical expertise to get the job done," said Premier Ford.

Officials said this would be the province's largest vaccine rollout in its history.