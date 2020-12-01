BARRIE, ONT. -- Three more Barrie schools are listed with COVID-19 cases.

Eastview Secondary School has a single case, and one classroom is closed as a result.

St. Paul's Catholic Elementary School in the city's south end has closed one classroom after the confirmation of one positive case.

And one infection has been confirmed at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School on Big Bay Point Road, but no classrooms have been impacted so far.

The Simcoe County Catholic and public school boards have a total of 18 schools listed with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including the three mentioned above.

List of schools across the region with COVID-19 cases

The school board and health unit do not typically identify those who test positive or disclose if the individual is a student or staff member due to privacy concerns.