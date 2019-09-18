Featured
'If it's too good to be true, it probably is': Police warn of driveway paving scam
South Simcoe Police urge residents to be wary of a driveway paving scam in Innisfil and Bradford on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 (Supplied)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:08PM EDT
South Simcoe Police are urging homeowners to be wary of driveway paving scams in the Innisfil and Bradford areas.
Police received complaints about door-to-door salespeople offering discounts on paving using repurposed asphalt.
They claim the contractors gave only their first names, had no company logos on their vehicles and did a poor job after being paid.
"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," police warn.
Police advise residents not to assume someone with a business card is part of a legitimate company and to be cautious of anyone wishing to only deal in cash.