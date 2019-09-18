

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are urging homeowners to be wary of driveway paving scams in the Innisfil and Bradford areas.

Police received complaints about door-to-door salespeople offering discounts on paving using repurposed asphalt.

They claim the contractors gave only their first names, had no company logos on their vehicles and did a poor job after being paid.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," police warn.

Police advise residents not to assume someone with a business card is part of a legitimate company and to be cautious of anyone wishing to only deal in cash.