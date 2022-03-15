Ice fishing season wraps up after eight weeks

It's time to get permanent ice huts off Lake Simcoe as the ice fishing season comes to a close.

In Cooks Bay, Luke Ledlie with Simcoe Hardwater Outfitters said he's wrapping up a successful season.

"It was a good, long season for us. We were out in January, got all of February, now the first two weeks of March. So an eight-week season is a fantastic season. We can't hope for any better than that."

Ice anglers can still fish on the lake.

Portable fish huts made of cloth or synthetic fabric are permitted, but hut operators and police remind everyone to be cautious.

"We urge residents to stay safe on Lake Simcoe and surrounding waterways as ice conditions are changing and unpredictable due to fluctuating temperatures," stated South Simcoe Police Services in a release.

"The shorelines will start to go, the cracks will start to open up more, so I mean, you definitely have to be careful.

You've got to be careful at all times when you're out here," Ledlie noted.

Police also ask that anglers remove garbage and other materials on the ice that will pollute the lake and "create potential hazards for swimmers and boaters in the spring and summer."