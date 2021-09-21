'I thought I won $100,' Orillia grandmother shocked by $100,000 lottery win

Barrie, Ont. -

An Orillia woman is celebrating winning $100,000 with the lottery.

Susan Hill bought an Instant Boom Multiplier ticket from Neighbour's Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia and said she was shocked to learn she had won the top prize.

"At first, I thought I won $100 because I didn't have my glasses on," the 57-year-old shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

"It was my son who said, 'No, it's $100,000!' We started jumping up and down – we were thrilled."

The grandmother of four plans to use the money to take her grandkids to Great Wolf Lodge, pay off her vehicle and take a trip to Mexico next year with her sister.