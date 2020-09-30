BARRIE -- Hundreds of tow truck drivers from across the province united at the Innisfil ONroute, where a fellow driver crashed his truck on Monday.

The 21-year-old driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition after the truck rolled over on the southbound 400.

Wasaga Beach resident, 28-year-old Sara Avila, was in the truck at the time of the crash. She says Devon, who was behind the wheel, told her truck drivers were "like a family."

"I didn't realize how much he meant they were like a family, but they're here, I'm happy they're here. I just wish he could be here to see them," says Avila.

"Whatever it is, we come together at times of need like this," says Taylor Sowerby, a tow truck operator out of Richmond Hill.

"People who don't even know him are showing up to show their support for a fellow driver."

Police say the 21-year-old wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the truck after losing control while changing lanes.