BARRIE -- A York Region man is in life-threatening condition after the tow truck he was driving rolled over on the 400 early Monday morning.

According to police, it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the soundbound lanes of the 400 when the 21-year-old lost control while changing lanes, causing the crash.

Police say the driver was ejected from the truck because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

A 28-year-old Wasaga Beach woman - who was also in the truck - suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, police say.

There are no charges at this point.

As of 12:13 p.m. Monday

County of Simcoe Paramedics say the crash happened around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 400 near the ONroute.

Aurora OPP officers are looking for any witnesses to a collision at 8:24 this morning on #Hwy400 SB at the Innisfil ON Route. Please contact 1-888-310-1122 if you are a witness. ^dh pic.twitter.com/qeBCcwV1OK — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 28, 2020

According to paramedics, two people were taken to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, one in life-threatening condition.

The other injured person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.