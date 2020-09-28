Advertisement
York Region man in life-threatening condition after rollover on the 400
BARRIE -- A York Region man is in life-threatening condition after the tow truck he was driving rolled over on the 400 early Monday morning.
According to police, it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the soundbound lanes of the 400 when the 21-year-old lost control while changing lanes, causing the crash.
Police say the driver was ejected from the truck because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
A 28-year-old Wasaga Beach woman - who was also in the truck - suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, police say.
There are no charges at this point.
