BARRIE
Barrie

    • Huntsville woman charged in connection with violent robbery

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo
    Share

    A Huntsville woman is charged in connection with a violent robbery that sent one person to the hospital.

    Provincial police say the alleged robbery and assault happened at an address on Susan Street on Tuesday morning.

    Police say the victim called 911 after leaving the location. He was treated and released from the hospital.

    The 48-year-old woman accused of the offences is charged with robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

    She was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News