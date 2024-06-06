Huntsville woman charged in connection with violent robbery

A Huntsville woman is charged in connection with a violent robbery that sent one person to the hospital.

Provincial police say the alleged robbery and assault happened at an address on Susan Street on Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim called 911 after leaving the location. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The 48-year-old woman accused of the offences is charged with robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a probation order.

She was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.