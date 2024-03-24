Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft
A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.
Huntsville OPP say they were contacted around 2:30 p.m. on March 14 regarding reports of a man attempting to return stolen beer kegs to a local brewery.
As a result of their investigation, officers identified the accused and several affected businesses.
A Huntsville man has been charged with mischief, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of theft, and two counts of trafficking in stolen goods.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
TOTAL RECALL Why 18-year-old Canadian Emily Nash is sharing her unique brain with science
CTV W5 puts the spotlight on 18-year-old Emily Nash, who appears to be the first Canadian, and among the youngest people in the world, to have a rare but extraordinary super memory.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence report.
Poland demands explanation from Russia after a missile enters its airspace during attack on Ukraine
Poland demanded an explanation from Russia on Sunday after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.
Westboro residents recall frantic scene after woman shot by Ottawa police officer
The neighbourhood of Westboro is in shock following a police-involved shooting Friday afternoon that sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital in critical condition.
Photographer snags an unexpected image of Pope Francis
Having covered the Vatican for 27 years — that's three popes — Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini has mastered snapping images of papal pomp.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
First place in OHL standings on the line as Knights wrap up regular season today
Knights lead OHL standings heading into final game of regular season Sunday afternoon.
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
Windsor athletes win big in combat sports competitions across North America
Young athletes from Windsor, Ont. are celebrating massive victories in combat sport tournaments across Canada and the U.S.
-
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
Police investigate break and enter in Chatham
At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police responded to an alarm at the Mobil Gas Bar on Richmond Street.
Devastating fire at historic Timmins building, residents displaced
More than 100 local residents of a historic downtown building in Timmins, Ont. have been displaced due to a fire Saturday.
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
What should be the official bird of Sault Ste. Marie?
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
Kenora pair fined $12.5K for illegal moose hunt
Shooting a moose that was standing on the side of the road has netted a man and woman from Kenora a combined $12,500 in fines.
Firefighters extinguished business fire along Bank Street in the Glebe
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a commercial building along Bank Street in the Glebe Sunday morning.
OPP looking to located missing 29-year-old Hastings, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police in Hastings County is asking the public to help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who went missing Saturday evening.
Toronto playground dog attack leaves child with serious, life-altering injuries
A 9-year-old child suffered serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog in a waterfront playground Saturday morning, Toronto police said.
-
Dogs ingest peanut butter in Toronto park appearing to contain rat poison, owner says
Two dogs came across a jar of peanut butter in a Toronto park and ingested what appears to be three types of rat poison, according to one of their owners.
Quebec Liberal leader urges Legault to launch environmental assessment in the battery sector
Believing that the arrival of Northvolt is "basically good news," but that landing the factory project was "laborious," the Quebec Liberals are urging the Legault government to launch a generic environmental assessment (BAPE) on the battery sector.
This trans-coloured bike custom built in Montreal took top prize in major trade show
The young framebuilding bike shop in Montreal Memento Cycles took home the top prize at the Philly Bike Expo for a bike painted in the trans flag colours with hopes of broadening representation in the industry.
Police investigating after shots fired in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal area
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Plenty of power outages as a result of Sunday storm
Power outages are stacking up as many parts of the Maritimes were battered with rain, wind, and heavy snow on Sunday morning.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
Hoglander scores twice as Vancouver Canucks double up Calgary Flames 4-2
Conor Garland has long been impressed with his Vancouver Canucks teammate Nils Hoglander.
Trades and technology camp encourages young women to pursue a career in the trades
Sparks were flying in the Boilermakers Lodge as young women tried their hand at welding.
4 in hospital after high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after a high-speed crash in Spruce Grove Saturday.
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
Oilers fall to Leafs 6-3 on the road
Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 58th goal into an empty net and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat off the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Saturday night.
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
'Play with Your Food' Regina campaign hosts 24-hour board game event
A local community based board game fundraising campaign hosted their annual 24-hour celebratory event over the weekend.
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Saskatoon celebrates pop culture with second annual event
Star wars, stark trek, harry potter, lord of the rings. If it's been in a movie, a comic book, or a video game it was likely on display Saturday at the Saskatoon pop culture celebration.
Saskatoon police form new team to combat human trafficking
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has launched a new human trafficking response team after receiving 2.5 years of federal funding from Justice Canada.
Beached orca on northern Vancouver Island dies after rescue effort
Despite the best efforts of local residents to rescue it, a killer whale that got stuck on shore in a remote area of northern Vancouver Island has died.
B.C. court rules on real estate dispute stretching back to 1960s transaction
A dispute over a real estate transaction that began more than 60 years ago has been resolved in B.C. Supreme Court.
Whitecaps concede late goals in 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake
Midfielder Fidel Barajas assisted on a pair of second-half goals as Real Salt Lake rallied for a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday night.
Police watchdog reopens investigation into death of man who apparently shot himself during standoff
B.C.’s police oversight agency has reopened its investigation into the death of a man who died of self-inflicted injuries during a standoff in northern B.C. last summer.