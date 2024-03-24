BARRIE
Barrie

Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft

beer kegs
Share

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.

Huntsville OPP say they were contacted around 2:30 p.m. on March 14 regarding reports of a man attempting to return stolen beer kegs to a local brewery.

As a result of their investigation, officers identified the accused and several affected businesses.

A Huntsville man has been charged with mischief, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of theft, and two counts of trafficking in stolen goods.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News