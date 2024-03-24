Huntsville man charged in beer keg theft

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to stolen beer kegs in Huntsville earlier this month.

Huntsville OPP say they were contacted around 2:30 p.m. on March 14 regarding reports of a man attempting to return stolen beer kegs to a local brewery.

As a result of their investigation, officers identified the accused and several affected businesses.

A Huntsville man has been charged with mischief, two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of theft, and two counts of trafficking in stolen goods.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.