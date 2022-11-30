Hundreds brave weather as CP Holiday Train rolls into town

The rain, sleet and cold conditions on Wednesday didn't stop hundreds of people from braving the elements to watch the CP Holiday Train roll into Springwater Township.

After a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus, the festive locomotive is making its cross-country tour for the first time in three years.

Along with offering free concerts and holiday cheer, the train helps raise money for local food banks, a need greater this year than ever before.

"The need has increased dramatically over the last two years. Since the pandemic began, were up double the number of people that used to come to the food bank. We're serving about 3,500 individuals every month," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank executive director.

Hundreds of people turned up despite the weather to watch performers on the CP Holiday Train in Springwater Township on Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

The event Wednesday afternoon raised over $3,800 and 780 pounds of food for the Barrie Food Bank.

CP said since launching the Holiday Train program in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million for community food banks across North America and five million pounds of food.

The popular holiday train will make 70 more stops across the country before wrapping its tour on Dec. 18 in Port Coquitlam, B.C.