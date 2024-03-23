Hundreds attend Sweetwater Harvest Festival in Midland

The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is hosting its 34th annual Sweetwater Harvest Festival this weekend along with Sainte-Marie of the Hurons.

On Saturday, the first day of the two-day event, kids and families who attended got a firsthand look at how maple syrup is made before tasting it and the chance to shop for handcrafted art.

"One of the things we like to demonstrate here at Wye Marsh is how we can take natural resources and use them both in traditional and modern ways," stated Kim Hacker, the executive director of Wye Marsh.

Kids and families also learned the indigenous origins of maple syrup, also known as sweetwater.

"We're honouring that gift that's been given, that helps us get through the winter and into the spring," said Troy Monague, the festival's indigenous storyteller.

According to Maple syrup producers at the Wye March, spring-like weather during late winter affected maple syrup production, with sap production officially finishing for the season.

"It wasn't a great year for production; typically, the sap would still be running at this time," said Hacker.

Hacker added that the wildlife centre adapted by freezing the syrup it had already produced.

On Saturday, right next door to Wye Marsh, Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons hosted more festivities and historical demonstrations.

"It's an opportunity to learn about the area's cultural heritage; you're getting the historical context for spring, said Mikaela Lefaive from Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons.

The Sweetwater Harvest Festival continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.