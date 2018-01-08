Hundreds of people gathered for their chance to say goodbye to a young hockey star who died in a crash on New Year’s Day.

Family, friends and teammates of Avery Andrew packed into the Tottenham Community Centre on Monday afternoon. They were overcome with grief and shock, still struggling to comprehend what happened to Andrew.

“She was an avid hockey player, a tremendous athlete. Everybody she touched, she loved. She’s going to be well missed. You can tell by the amount of people we have coming in here. It’s unbelievable,” said Tim Cragg, Andrew’s cousin.

The 18 year old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 15 on Jan. 1, north of Alliston. Andrew was the passenger in a northbound vehicle that collided with a southbound vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe weather was a factor in the crash.

Andrew was the captain of her Barrie Sharks team and was one of the top ball hockey players in the country. The people who knew her best described her as a leader and mentor, who always knew how to lift people up.

“She was so much fun, a ball of energy, a ball of sass. She was so much fun,” says Jessica Caldwell, Andrew’s cousin.

Andrew’s teammates will honour the friend at their first game since her passing.