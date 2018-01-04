Avery Andrew is being remembered as a beautiful and joyful young woman by family, friends and teammates.

Avery was the captain of the Barrie Jr. Sharks and her coaches and teammates are still coming to terms with her sudden death.

“For a lot of them, they have never had to deal with death and so the death of the teammate has been really difficult,” said Barrie Jr. Sharks head coach Duane Eldridge.

To her teammates, Avery was a natural leader in the dressing room.

“As competitive and intense as she was on the ice, she was able to take her helmet off and keep things light in the room,” said Eldridge. “She loved to dance, kept everyone happy and having fun.”

The 18-year-old was killed in a two vehicle crash on County Road 15 on New Year’s Day north of Alliston. Avery was the passenger in a northbound vehicle that collided with a southbound vehicle.

Police are still investigating, but believe the weather was factor in the deadly crash.

Avery is survived by her parents, grandparents and twin sisters.

Condolences are pouring in online and social media from the hockey community and even people who didn’t know the Everett teen.

A GoFundME campaign to help Avery’s family pay for her celebration of life has been set up and already has surpassed its $15,000 goal.

Avery recently graduated from Banting Memorial High School in Alliston.

Eldridge says the Sharks are planning on paying tribute to Avery in the near future.