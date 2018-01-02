

CTV Barrie





A teenage girl was killed in a two a vehicle collision near Alliston Monday.

Nottawasaga OPP say the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on County Road 15 north of the 5 Sideroad.

Police say a northbound vehicle struck a vehicle travelling southbound.

“The northbound vehicle appears to lost control; we don’t know why,” said Const. Harry Lawrenson.

The passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Investigators are looking at whether roads conditions were a factor in the deadly crash.