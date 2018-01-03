

The local hockey community is mourning the loss of a young leader on and off the ice.

Avery Andrew, 18, of Everett was killed in a two-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day in Adjala–Tosorontio.

Avery was the captain of the Barrie Jr. Sharks and is being remembered as a talented and hardworking player.

“Avery was named team captain this past September, a responsibility that fit perfectly with her leadership on the ice and in the dressing room,” the hockey club said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Avery began playing hockey at the Novice level with the Clearview Girls Hockey Association and has been a member of the Barrie Women’s Hockey Association since 2012. She was a member of the Bantam AA and Midget AA teams before playing with the Intermediate AA Barrie Jr. Sharks for the past two seasons.

“Avery will be remembered by fellow players as not only a talented and determined player, but as a teammate who lifted the spirits of every room she entered,” the statement read.

Police say Avery was the passenger in a northbound vehicle that was struck by a southbound vehicle on County Road 15 north of Alliston. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police believe the weather conditions were a factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation continues.